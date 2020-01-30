Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $9.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.21.

Facebook stock traded down $14.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,531,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The company has a market capitalization of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 614,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $118,504,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

