Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nomura Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomura has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NMR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,197. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 583.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 492,700 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nomura by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 160,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

