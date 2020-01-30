Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCAP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $465.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

In related news, CEO John A. Good acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,106.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark O. Decker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 53.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

