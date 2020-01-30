Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of JFIN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 1,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $71.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

