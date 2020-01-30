John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in II-VI by 122.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth $103,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 76.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of IIVI traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.13. 83,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,875. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.01. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.22.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.