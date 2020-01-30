John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $1,879,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $198,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $178.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.