John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA remained flat at $$22.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,056,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,063. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

