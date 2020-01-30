John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up 1.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in BCE by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after acquiring an additional 142,473 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 175,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.55. 64,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $49.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

