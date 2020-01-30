John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 8,200 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NBL traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.28. 285,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,132. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.