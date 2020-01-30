John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

PEG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.93. 2,015,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $104,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

