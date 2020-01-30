Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JMAT. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Johnson Matthey to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

JMAT opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.52) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,928.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,006.18. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 2,641 ($34.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 5,250 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,842 ($37.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149,205 ($196,270.72). Also, insider Simon Farrant acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,200 ($42.09) per share, with a total value of £384 ($505.13). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,774 shares of company stock valued at $22,141,440.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

