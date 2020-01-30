Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JYNT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

JYNT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $232.35 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 0.93. Joint has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. Equities analysts predict that Joint will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

