JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Trading 0.3% Higher

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (LON:JPB)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.75 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 77.25 ($1.02), 8,173 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 74,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.10.

About JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB)

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.