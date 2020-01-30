JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$120.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$121.50.

Shares of CNR traded up C$1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$125.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.45. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$107.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$785,772.60.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

