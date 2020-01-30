Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.94

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.00. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 6,933 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNDI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $214.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 2.49.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

