Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.94

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.00. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 6,933 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNDI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $214.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 2.49.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

