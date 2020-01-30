Kavar Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

PFE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

