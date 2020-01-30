Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Has $249,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 20,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.