Kelman Lazarov Inc. Acquires 52,068 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,068 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,184. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

