KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $26.81 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 24.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.71. 184,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,046. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $265.85 and a 12-month high of $334.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.