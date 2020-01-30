Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.46-1.50 for the period. Kimco Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

