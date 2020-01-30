Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Buys 203 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $742.00 per share, with a total value of $150,626.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 137 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $735.13 per share, with a total value of $100,712.81.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $759.00 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $781.94 per share, with a total value of $105,561.90.

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $792.86 per share, with a total value of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $795.92 per share, with a total value of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $804.90 per share, with a total value of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $809.28 per share, with a total value of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $819.37 per share, with a total value of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $803.50 per share, with a total value of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $784.50 per share, with a total value of $7,845.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $15.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $726.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,925. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $565.10 and a 52 week high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $768.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.42.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. The business had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

