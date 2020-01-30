Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce $642.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $632.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.90 million. Kirby posted sales of $721.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX traded down $7.09 on Friday, reaching $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,340. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.