KKR Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:KIO)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KIO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,537. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Dividend History for KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit