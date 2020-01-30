Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 10,715 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 395,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 32,731 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 250,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.66. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,079. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

