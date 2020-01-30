Klingman & Associates LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,657. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.48 and a 200-day moving average of $190.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

