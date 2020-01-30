Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 11,150 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 510,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.54. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,200. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

