Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.0% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.13. 898,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,402. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $328.72 and a 1-year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

