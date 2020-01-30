KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0539 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.