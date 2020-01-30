KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 805 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 3.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $369.10. The stock had a trading volume of 106,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,402. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $328.72 and a 1 year high of $383.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

