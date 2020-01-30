KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 211,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,736. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Paper Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

