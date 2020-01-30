KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 660,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

