KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 350 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,514 shares of company stock valued at $71,168,598. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.14. 2,011,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,077. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a PE ratio of 195.89, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

