KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 4,470 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,729,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

IBB stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.02. 293,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,651. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

