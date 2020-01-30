Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PHG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 423,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 14,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.