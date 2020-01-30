Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of PHG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 423,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on PHG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.