Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 437,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Koppers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Koppers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Koppers by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $32.72. 96,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. Koppers has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.13 million. Koppers had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

KOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

