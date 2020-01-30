KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.25

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 36817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

KPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.23. The company has a market cap of $94.33 million and a PE ratio of -46.32.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$369.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$369.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit