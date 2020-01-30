KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.25

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 36817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

KPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.23. The company has a market cap of $94.33 million and a PE ratio of -46.32.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$369.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$369.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

