KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.03. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

