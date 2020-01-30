La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LJPC shares. HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 784,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,543. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $189.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 2,971,682 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $20,801,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 1,000,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,974,682 shares of company stock worth $25,816,464 in the last three months. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 299,995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

