Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LMRK. Robert W. Baird cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of LMRK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. 62,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $437.29 million, a P/E ratio of 86.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

