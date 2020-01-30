Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.07 million.Landstar System also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.15.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.50. The stock had a trading volume of 709,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.25. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.97%.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.