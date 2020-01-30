Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Largo Resources Ltd (TSE:LGO) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09, approximately 203,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 243,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $563.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$32.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource development and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The company primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, molybdenum, chromite, palladium, and platinum group metals.

