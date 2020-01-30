Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Short Interest Update

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 1,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $96,948.60. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 61.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 33,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 132.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAWS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,423. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.09 million, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

