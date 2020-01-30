Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 824,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 139,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.