Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Issues Earnings Results

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LM stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,914. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. Legg Mason has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

