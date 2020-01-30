Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,135,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 801,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 233,379 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,234,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000.

Get iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGIB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.09. 16,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,447. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.