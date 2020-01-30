Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

AJG traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 569,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,099. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.