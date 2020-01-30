Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $941,000 Position in Line Corp (NYSE:LN)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Line were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Line by 64.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 105,274 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Line by 30.4% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 140,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Line by 314.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Line by 76.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Line by 2,503.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,500.00.

LN traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Line Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -307.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16.

Line (NYSE:LN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.41 million for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Line Corp will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

