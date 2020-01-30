Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 768 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 22,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.67. 3,071,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.