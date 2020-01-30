Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.49

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $6.80. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 25,387 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 104,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 71,192 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

