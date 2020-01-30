Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.49

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $6.80. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 25,387 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.