Lightning Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $12.63 million and $1.78 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00034263 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00720256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007098 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

